Bagenalstown playschool’s donations showed true meaning of Christmas

By Suzanne Pender

THE wonderful act of giving generated lots of excitement among children in Bagenalstown last week as they generously donated to the charity Barnardos.

Play and Learn Childcare and Education organised a collection for the charity just in time for Christmas, with everything from toys to fluffy pyjamas, blankets and delicious treats kindly donated by local families.

“It was fantastic – people were so generous,” said Elaine Bowden, manager of Play and Learn Childcare and Education.

“We gave parents a letter in each of our rooms – our minis room, two pre-school rooms and our after-school – explaining what we were doing. We then had three Christmas trees and tags on each of them saying … two-year-old boy or girl aged five … so the children picked a tag and then bought something for that child,” explained Elaine.

“The children were really excited about it. It was a meaningful experience for them and really highlighted giving,” said Elaine.

Barnardos collected the childcare’s wonderful donations last week, with all the gifts distributed among needy and vulnerable families in time for Christmas.