  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • Bagenalstown playschool’s donations showed true meaning of Christmas

Bagenalstown playschool’s donations showed true meaning of Christmas

Thursday, December 23, 2021

Some of the children from the Play and Learn Childcare in Bagenalstown who, along with their parents, bought and donated presents to Bernardos. Also shown are educators, Elaine Bowden, Madeleine O’Keeffe, Jennifer Cantrell, Alice Jenkinson, Roisin Kehoe and Nicole Somers
Photo: michaelorourkephotography.ie

 

By Suzanne Pender

THE wonderful act of giving generated lots of excitement among children in Bagenalstown last week as they generously donated to the charity Barnardos.

Play and Learn Childcare and Education organised a collection for the charity just in time for Christmas, with everything from toys to fluffy pyjamas, blankets and delicious treats kindly donated by local families.

“It was fantastic – people were so generous,” said Elaine Bowden, manager of Play and Learn Childcare and Education.

“We gave parents a letter in each of our rooms – our minis room, two pre-school rooms and our after-school – explaining what we were doing. We then had three Christmas trees and tags on each of them saying … two-year-old boy or girl aged five … so the children picked a tag and then bought something for that child,” explained Elaine.

“The children were really excited about it. It was a meaningful experience for them and really highlighted giving,” said Elaine.

Barnardos collected the childcare’s wonderful donations last week, with all the gifts distributed among needy and vulnerable families in time for Christmas.

 

 

 

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Ballon/Rathoe magazine is brimful of interesting articles

Saturday, 25/12/21 - 9:00am

Hacketstown toy appeal guarantees a happy Christmas

Friday, 24/12/21 - 11:00am

Southern relief road looks as far away as ever for Carlow

Friday, 24/12/21 - 10:35am