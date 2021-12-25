Ballon/Rathoe magazine is brimful of interesting articles

By Suzanne Pender

A BUMPER edition of the Ballon/Rathoe magazine Connected is in the shops now, brimful of news and views from around the area.

This marks the fourth edition of the community magazine, a 44-page high gloss, colour production full of all the happenings from the area in 2021.

Produced by Breeda McDonald and Fidelma Joyce with an introduction by Fr James O’Connell, the magazine features reports from local GAA clubs, Community Games, athletics and rounders, with articles highlighting some great successes, including national medals won by local children in various Community Games competitions and, of course, the Women’s FAI Cup medal won by Kate McDonald.

The cover shows Bertie Murray and his vintage plough, and his successes are detailed in an article entitled ‘Passion for Ploughing’ by his daughter Jean Tomkins, along with his achievements in badminton and athletics.

The success of Ballon village in Pride of Place and Tidy Towns get space, as do the activities of Ballon and Rathoe national schools.

Fidelma Joyce writes about ‘Pride in the Flag’ and expresses disappointment at the tearing down and burning of the Rainbow flag in Ballon, while she also interviews Ballon’s new pharmacist, Syrian refugee Fadi Almasri.

Breeda McDonald takes readers on a walking trip from her childhood, and in so doing recalls many people from the area who have long since passed away.

Other contributors are Cathy Reddy, Jim Hogan, Thomas Brophy, Peter Scully, Shauna Downey, Máire George, Michael Dawson, Mark O’Byrne, Tommy Kirwan, Smithers Family, Bernie Mullins, Ronan Browne, Mary Jordan, Mary Stratton Ryan, Aoife Carroll, John Donohoe, Linda Kenny, Niamh Doyle, Vanessa Dowling, Des McDonald, Carmel Moloney, John Kelly, Emma Byrne, Padraic Lalor, Alan Reamsbottom, Paddy Browne, Olive O’Byrne, Shona Nugent and Michael Martin.

The inside of the back cover is written by Fr O’Connell and is … well, judge for yourself!

The magazine costs just €5 and is on sale in all of the shops in Ballon, at Joe O’Toole’s in Tullow and from Anne O’Connor in Rathoe or Breeda McDonald, Graiguealug.