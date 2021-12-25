Covid: 13,765 new cases, 378 coronavirus patients in hospital

  • Home >
Saturday, December 25, 2021

James Cox

A further 13,765 Covid-19 cases were recorded in the State today, the highest daily number since the start of the pandemic.

It comes after another high of 11,182 yesterday.

As of 8am today, 378 Covid-19 patients are hospitalised, of which 87 are in ICU.

In anticipation of large volumes of case numbers over the coming period the daily case number announced will be based on positive Covid test results uploaded to the HSE Covid Care Tracker the preceding day, the Department of Health said.

Meanwhile, the chief medical Officer says people should take all steps to protect themselves until they get their booster vaccine.

Tony Holohan says it’s important everyone reduces their contacts and avoids crowded places as much as possible.

 

 

