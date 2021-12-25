Gaelscoil kids join local cops in hunt for Dazzler the elf

By Suzanne Pender

THE nationwide hunt for that elusive elf Dazzler took gardaí all the way to the Gaelscoil this week!

Children all over Ireland have been assisting An Garda Síochána to #FindDazzler #Cá bhfuilDazzler.

Following a reported sighting in Carlow, Sgt Conor Egan called to the buachaillí agus cailíní in Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc to enlist their help.

Sgt Egan was accompanied by Rudolf, who reminded the children of the need to use booster seats and to wear seatbelts to keep them safe when travelling in a car.

The Gaelscoil children are now on the case with the gardaí and the elves Jingle and Jangle to ensure that Dazzler, the naughty elf, is apprehended in time for Christmas Day!