Gardaí appealing for eye witnesses after woman killed in Wicklow

James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for eye witnesses following the killing of a woman in Enniskerry Co Wicklow on Christmas Eve.

The victim, who’s aged in her 40s, was fatally wounded in an assault at a house on Park na Sillogue Court around 4pm.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s and say they’re not seeking any other suspects.

Local representative Councillor Aoife Flynn-Kennedy has urged people to aid the garda inquiry any way they can.

She told Newstalk: “I suppose for people generally to understand that the family are going through something really awful, to try to avoid rumours and allow gardaí to carry out their work and assist them as best they can.”