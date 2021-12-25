  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí appealing for eye witnesses after woman killed in Wicklow

Gardaí appealing for eye witnesses after woman killed in Wicklow

Saturday, December 25, 2021

James Cox

Gardaí are appealing for eye witnesses following the killing of a woman in Enniskerry Co Wicklow on Christmas Eve.

The victim, who’s aged in her 40s, was fatally wounded in an assault at a house on Park na Sillogue Court around 4pm.

Gardaí have arrested a man in his 40s and say they’re not seeking any other suspects.

Local representative Councillor Aoife Flynn-Kennedy has urged people to aid the garda inquiry any way they can.

She told Newstalk: “I suppose for people generally to understand that the family are going through something really awful, to try to avoid rumours and allow gardaí to carry out their work and assist them as best they can.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Covid: 13,765 new cases, 378 coronavirus patients in hospital

Saturday, 25/12/21 - 12:57pm

Marty Morrissey thanks public for support following death of his mother

Saturday, 25/12/21 - 12:45pm

Plucky swimmers start Christmas Day with a dip in the sea

Saturday, 25/12/21 - 12:26pm