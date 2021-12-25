Heated debate strayed into Punch and Judy territory

THE Green Party was hammered by Carlow councillors over comments made by one of its MEPs that banks should not do business with farmers. The Greens were subjected to a pile-on by county councillors, while Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil were goaded to “get a pair of liathróidí” and control their much smaller coalition partners at a meeting of the local authority.

A motion was passed at December’s meeting of Carlow County Council, which formally rejected Green Party MEP Ciaran Cuffe’s request that Irish financial institutions should not engage with the farming community in relation to supports and loans.

Cllr Charlie Murphy had proposed the motion and said it was mind-boggling that a politician would say this. “This shows very little understanding of the situation farmers find themselves in. Banks have always dealt with farmers. Banks have basically been built on farm business,” he said.

He then took wider issue with the Greens. He said they advocated a ban on fossil fuels, but now the country had to reboot gas stations to produce electricity. The ban on peat harvesting had led to peat now being imported.

“I think the Green Party need to look at themselves,” he added.

Cllr Murphy said the Greens had a “total misunderstanding” of rural areas, referring to environment minister Eamon Ryan’s controversial suggestion of reintroducing wolves to Ireland. Cllr Murphy said Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael needed to stand up to the Greens.

Cllr Tommy Kinsella said the MEP’s comments were “outrageous” and needed to be withdrawn. The Fine Gael councillor said young farmers were very conscious of the environment, but would need bank loans for more environmentally-friendly practices.

“He (Ciaran Cuffe) is talking through his rear end,” said cllr Kinsella.

A humorous exchange then ensued within this smackdown, which began with Sinn Féin’s Andy Gladney’s comment that Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael at all levels needed to get “a pair of liathróidí” and tell the Greens where to go.

In response, cllr Ken Murnane of Fianna Fáil said: “My pair of laithróidís are strong enough and they will speak up!”

Cllr Gladney shot back that his (cllr Murnane’s) party would want to develop liathróidí, as they were propping up the “Blueshirts” in the Dáil.

Cllr Kinsella said his party, Fine Gael, won’t need anything when Sinn Féin comes into power. “The army council will be there to solve anything,” he quipped.

Cllr Murnane added that Mary Lou McDonald would come in with a “magic wand” to solve all the country’s woes.

Cllr Brian O’Donoghue joked that it was amazing how brave some councillors are when council meetings were online. “They would never say it to your face,” said the Fine Gael representative.

“I’ll say it to your face,” said cllr Gladney.

Cllr Murnane also objected to the remarks.

As the meeting descended into Punch and Judy territory, someone on the Microsoft Teams meeting was heard to call out ‘tiocfaidh ár lá’.

Things cooled a bit and cllr O’Donoghue said he was only ‘“poking the bear”.

Cllr Gladney wasn’t in the mood to accept the white flag. “If you are making threats, you’d want to back them up, Donoghue,” he said.

Cllr O’Donoghue said his comments had been aimed at everyone and the Sinn Féin councillor should not take them personally.

Cllr Adrienne Wallace said if there were a few more women on the council there may be fewer issues with liathróidí.

With that row parked, it was back to the Greens, when an unlikely defender of that party emerged in the shape of cllr Arthur McDonald from Bagenalstown. The Fianna Fáil councillor and farmer said the Green Party had distanced itself from the comments. “They were the opinions of his own and not government policy to discourage banks to give loans to farmers,” he said. However, cllr McDonald felt the MEP needed to apologise.

People Before Profit’s Adrienne Wallace said the Greens were “out of touch” and the party believed a few bike stands would tackle climate change.

Cllr John McDonald said the average age of a farmer was 62 and young farmers needed to be encouraged.

Cllr O’Donoghue doubted any bank would follow MEP Cuffe’s suggestion and said farmers were a safe pair of hands to loan to.