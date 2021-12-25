Road flooded in Wexford amid heavy Christmas Day rain

Saturday, December 25, 2021

James Cox

A road near Adamstown in south Wexford was flooded today as Christmas Day rain battered the country.

A Status Yellow Rain warning remains in place for those in Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow and Waterford.

Wexford County Council has urged people not to travel in the county today unless completely necessary.

Some areas have been hit with severe flooding, with roads impassable and bridges collapsed.

Areas where roads are flooded or impassable in Wexford include Castlebridge (near Wexford Block), Carcur in Wexford Town, Carleys Bridge Enniscorthy and numerous other locations, including N25 flooding at Barntown Wexford.

For emergencies Wexford County Council can be reached on 1890 666777 or 087 7619555.

