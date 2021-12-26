Carlow bucks the trend with our favourite tin of sweets!

By Suzanne Pender

No more arguments at the dinner table this Christmas, the age-old debate has been settled at last by Aldi’s recent survey findings!

Every Irish person is painfully aware of just how heated the debate can get when it comes to choosing the best tin of sweets to have in the house for Christmas, however, thanks to research undertaken by Aldi, the results are in and Celebrations has been named as Ireland’s favourite sweet tin!

Aldi research shows once and for all which Irish sweet tin is the best, in second place was Heroes, and followed closely by Quality Street and Cadbury’s Selection Box which were joint for third. Meanwhile, it was bad news for Roses lovers as the tin finished in last place.

But always ones to buck the trend it seems that for Carlow people it’s Heroes are our top treat!

The poll may have also settled another argument – which individual sweet is the best – with Maltesers Celebrations coming out on top.

Quality Street’s Strawberry Delight came in second, their Green Triangle placed third, and Celebrations’ Galaxy landed the fourth-place slot. Finishing the top five out was Heroes’ Dairy Milk.

Aldi’s survey also revealed that a whopping 170 participants (68%) admitted to eating more sweets than usual in the lead-up to Christmas. 43% of people also admitted to regularly eating sweets or desserts for breakfast during Christmas week.

Interestingly, the Aldi survey also found that 18% of people would rather sacrifice Christmas dinner than not be able to eat any treats over Christmas week.

Results from Aldi’s research include:

Top sweet tins Top 5 sweets overall 1 Celebrations 1 Maltesers – Celebrations 2 Roses 2 Strawberry Delight – Quality Street 3 Quality Street 3 Green Triangle – Quality Street 3 Cadbury’s Selection Box 4 Galaxy – Celebrations 4 Roses 5 Dairy Milk – Heroes