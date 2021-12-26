Family, faith and friends were Emer’s priorities

By Charlie Keegan

WIDESPREAD sadness engulfed the locality of Clonmore and surrounding areas of the Carlow/Wicklow border at news of the sad passing at her home on Tuesday 16 November of Emer McDonald, Clonmore, Hacketstown, Co Carlow.

The former Emer Foley from Artane, Dublin married Eddie McDonald Jnr from Clonmore in 2001 and seamlessly blended into the lifestyle of rural Clonmore, where she made friends freely. They were blessed with a family of two boys – Niall (19) and 15-year-old Colm.

Emer’s priorities were her family, her home, her faith and her friends. She was always happy when Niall and Colm’s school companions would visit regularly; they had free rein in the McDonald farmyard and fields to enjoy their games. Emer allowed that when they were together, they were safe. The large number of Niall and Colm’s school companions and teachers who attended her wake and funeral ceremony was widely and favourably commented on, reflecting Emer’s popularity.

Emer was born in 1967 to her loving parents Gerald Foley and Deirdre (née McDonnell) Foley. She had two brothers, Ronan and Brian.

In a eulogy to Emer during her funeral Mass in the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside, Clonmore on Friday 19 November, Ann Sinnott, next-door-neighbour to the Foley family in Dublin when Emer was growing up, spoke of the many happy memories they had from living on Brookwood Avenue, Artane. Ann continued: “We climbed freely over back walls, much to the horror of our mothers.

“When Emer married Eddie in 2001, she went from our urban Artane to rural Clonmore. It was quite a change. Eddie was her rock from the start. She took on this transition and gradually settled into country life with the help of the extended McDonald family. Niall came along in 2002 and Colm in 2006.

“These boys were her pride and joy. After a short time living in Clonmore, she declared she would never go back to living in Dublin, as she loved the peace and serenity Clonmore afforded her, as well as her wonderful family life with Eddie and the boys.

“Emer had the best of both worlds, as she retained her job in Dublin and came up regularly to stay with her aging parents, bringing them to many hospital appointments and being a very dutiful daughter.”

Ann said there was a lot of tending to everyone else’s needs, putting their needs before her own … tending to Eddie and the boys, Eddie’s parents, her own parents and many others, including Eddie’s uncle Nick, who she insisted would live near them when he became ill.

“It wasn’t all work; there was a fun side to Emer. She loved fashion, art, photography, animals, travel, gardening, music, cinema, theatre, opera (Bocelli and Pavarotti, in particular), had a great fondness for Bryan Adams and she loved getting her hair done. She also loved dogs, with Kerry and Roisin being particular favourites over the years.”

She qualified as a registered general nurse in 1991 from St Vincent’s Hospital, Elm Park and spent some time working there and then in an acute surgical unit in Blanchardstown Hospital. It was after this that she found her true vocation as a nurse working with people with intellectual disability.

Continuing, Ann said: “The picture I am painting of Emer is of a giver. Words like loyal, generous, trustworthy, considerate and kind spring to mind … a true giver. We will all miss her terribly. It was a privilege to know her.

“She had a band of close friends – Helen Keegan, Anne Greally, Leonie, Audrey. Then there was Siobhán from work, and others. I think I made the cut. She kept in regular touch with cousins, aunts and uncles, who all played a big part in her life.

“Emer shed tears in London recently, when she realised she would not be able to attend the funeral of her cousin Garrett Ffrench, who died very recently, also tragically young.”

Ann’s eulogy concluded: “I visited her a few days before she was heading for London for her fateful surgery and, on leaving, she handed me a birthday card and a present. I was stunned. How could she be thinking of something as inconsequential as my birthday, when she was facing such a monumental journey? But that was our Emer.”

There was also a tribute to Emer by Lewella, house manager of Woodvale House, Blanchardstown, where Emer worked.

Luella said Emer began work as a nurse in the Daughters of Charity Community Residential Service in June 1991 in Glendhu Park and later in Woodvale House.

“We have been so lucky to have been graced by Emer – beautiful, kind and gentle, thoughtful and with the most unselfish nature, a huge heart. She loved people, always going the extra mile to help someone.

“Emer will never leave us and will be forever our Guardian Angel; she has touched so many lives and left behind so many beautiful memories. Her legacy will live on, and Emer will be in our hearts forever.”

Emer McDonald was proud of the legacy of her ancestors: her grandparents John McDonnell and Elica (née McNally) were natives of Old Leighlin, Co Carlow. They settled in Dublin around 1890 and had two sons, Paddy and Johnny, who became stalwart GAA footballers, winning ten Dublin senior football titles and three All-Ireland senior football crowns with Dublin in the three-in-a-row of 1921-22-23, Paddy being Dubs captain in 1923.

Emer’s grandfather Paddy and granduncle Johnny were involved with E Company 2nd Battalion in Jacob’s Factory during the Easter Rising, as were most of the Dublin footballers. During the week, they had to move to reinforce the garrison at the College of Surgeons.

Paddy and Johnny were on the Dublin team on Bloody Sunday in Croke Park on 21 November 1920. The brothers never forgot the grilling they got from the infamous Black and Tans in the Dublin dressing room, when everything they had was confiscated.

Emer cherished the experience that on a fine, clear day she could see the outline of the fields around Old Leighlin across the width of Carlow from her farmyard in Clonmore on the Wicklow border. Her caring nature never let her forget the nightly phone chat with her mother.

The McDonald family extend their appreciation for the attendance at the house of Fr John O’Brien, PP, Clonmore for reciting prayers and blessing and for celebrating a most devout and requiem Mass, with a homily recognising Emer’s life and involvement as a Eucharistic minister and with the Altar Society. Fr John recited the prayers at the graveside in the adjoining cemetery in Clonmore, where Emer was laid to rest.

Emer was predeceased by her father Gerald Foley in 2018 and is sadly mourned by her husband Eddie, sons Niall and Colm, mother Deirdre, brothers Ronan and Brian, father-in-law Eddie Snr, brother-in-law and sisters-in-law, cousins, friends and neighbours.

The Month’s Mind Mass for Emer McDonald was celebrated in Our Lady of the Wayside Church, Clonmore on Sunday 19 December at 10.30am.

May Emer rest in peace.