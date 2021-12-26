Rally for Refuge event raised €170

By Suzanne Pender

CARLOW Women’s Refuge campaign would like to thank the generous public for their support at their recent Rally for a Refuge event.

The rally took place at Carlow’s Liberty Tree to raise awareness and funds for frontline services supporting women and children fleeing domestic violence.

Niall Flynn & Sons played some fantastic tunes that lifted the spirits of everyone on a cold winter’s morning. Cllr Adrienne Wallace and Roh Perera from Refuge for Rathdown spoke to those gathered.

The group raised €171.50, which was donated to frontline services in Carlow following the generosity of Carlow people.