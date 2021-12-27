Cyclist (80s) dies after collision with car in Dublin

Tomas Doherty

A cyclist has died following a road crash in west Dublin.

The incident took place on the Killeen Road in Ballyfermot shortly before 1pm on Monday, when a car and bicycle collided.

The cyclist, a man aged in his 80s, was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His body was taken to Dublin City Morgue where a postmortem is set to take place. The driver of the car was unharmed.

Diversions were in place for some time to allow for a technical examination by investigators. The road has now fully reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses. Anyone with information is asked to contact Ballyfermot Garda station on 01 666 7200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.