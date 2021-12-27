Gardaí appeal for witnesses after man attacked in Co Meath woods

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses after a man was attacked on St Stephen’s Day in a forest in Co Meath.

The man, aged in his 40s, was in his car in the Balrath Woods area of Burtonstown at around 8pm when two other men approached the vehicle.

It is understood the men attacked him and the man received a number of stab wounds.

He later received treatment at Our Lady’s Hospital in Navan and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have information to come forward.

Anyone who was near the entrance to Balrath Woods between 7.30pm and 9pm on Sunday, and who may have noticed any people or vehicles, is urged to contact investigating gardaí.

Any road users who may have been passing the area at this time and who have dash-cam footage are also asked to make it available.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Navan Garda station on 046 903 6100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.