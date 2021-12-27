New Covid-19 measures take effect in Northern Ireland

Monday, December 27, 2021

By Dominic McGrath, PA

New measures to tackle Covid-19 have come into effect in Northern Ireland.

The new rules, agreed by the Executive parties last week, are designed to suppress rising case numbers amid the spread of the Omicron variant.

A maximum of six people can be seated together in a bar or restaurant, with table service only permitted.

Customers will only be allowed to move between toilets or to the till.

Under the new measures, people are also being asked to limit their social contacts, with the public being advised that only three households should mix together in a private home.

Employers and employees are also being asked to work from home where possible, with two-metre social distancing a requirement in any office setting.

Nightclubs in Northern Ireland had already been ordered to close from St Stephens Day, with indoor standing events no longer permitted.

Last week Stormont ministers agreed a £40 million (€47 million) grant scheme to support hospitality businesses affected by the latest Covid-19 restrictions.

Grants of between £10,000 and £20,000 will be available to more than 3,200 eligible businesses.

Eligible businesses include nightclubs, restaurants, cafés, coffee shops, bistros, snack bars, pubs/bars, social clubs or private members’ clubs.

Sporting clubhouses are not eligible.

There has been no changes to the numbers of people allowed to attend sporting events.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Childline reports over 1,000 calls from ‘anxious and isolated’ children over Christmas

Monday, 27/12/21 - 1:07pm

Debate needed on how Covid technologies exclude most vulnerable, says charity chief

Monday, 27/12/21 - 12:08pm

Campaigning Belfast dad faces nerve-racking wait over organ donation law reform

Monday, 27/12/21 - 11:44am