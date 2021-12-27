Three men killed in Co Tyrone crash

Monday, December 27, 2021

By Dominic McGrath, PA

Three men have died following a two-vehicle crash in Co Tyrone.

The crash happened at around 1.50am on Monday at the Omagh road area of Garvaghy and involved a car and a lorry.

The three men, all aged in their 20s, died at the scene.

A fourth man, also in his 20s, is in hospital and is being treated for serious injuries.

The Omagh road is closed between the Curr Road and the Greenmount Road, with motorists advised to take alternative routes.

A Police Service of Northern Ireland spokesperson said: “Inquires are continuing and anyone who was in the area at the time and may have witnessed the incident or who has dashcam footage or any other information, should contact police on 101 quoting reference number 240 27/12/21.”

