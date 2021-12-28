Co-op shareholders vote to take over Glanbia Ireland

MEMBERS of Glanbia Co-operative Society have voted overwhelmingly to take full ownership of Glanbia Ireland. The vote was held at a special general meeting on Friday 17 December which saw more than 80% of shareholders vote in favour of a proposal to pay €307 million to acquire full ownership of Glanbia Plc.

The meeting took place in an online virtual format.

John Murphy, chairman of Glanbia Co-op, said: “I’m delighted that shareholders have voted firmly in favour of this exciting development for our farmers. It is an historic milestone in the evolution of our co-op, which has delivered for our farmer members for over a century. We firmly believe that 100% ownership of the world-class processing assets closest to our farmers’ interests is the right model for the future.”

Glanbia Co-op shareholders voted to transfer, via share spin-out, 12 million Glanbia Plc shares to all existing members of the society. Based on Glanbia Plc’s closing share price of €12.43 on Thursday 16 December 2021, this would be worth approximately €149 million. Mr Murphy added: “It is important that we return some of the value of our Glanbia Plc investment to our members, with the proposed spin-out expected to occur in the summer of 2022. Our experience of previous spin-outs suggests our co-op members retain their Glanbia Plc shares as a longer-term investment.”

As part of the set of proposals put to the vote, members also approved changes to the governance of Glanbia Co-op, including the ability to add executive and non-executive directors to the co-op board. In addition, the chair will now be elected every two years rather than annually, as is the case at present.

Glanbia Co-op chairman John Murphy commented: “The board’s motivation for making these proposals was very simple – we want to pay the best possible price for milk and grain to farmers. These proposals allow us greater flexibility to support our farmers into the future. Most importantly, our co-op will have 100% ownership of our processing facilities and will be run to pure co-op principles. It will maintain strong financial discipline and governance, and be led by an experienced leadership team and board.

“I’m also very pleased that our members endorsed the proposals to distribute approximately €149 million to all co-op members with a share ‘spin-out’. Our membership distribution reserve will also see at least 10% of all payments from that reserve being made in the form of co-op dividends to all society members.

“Our great co-op has delivered for farmer members through many challenges over the decades and we believe the decisions made today will position it to deliver now and for the generations to come.”

Jim Bergin, CEO of Glanbia Co-op and Glanbia Ireland, said: “We have a very strong business in Glanbia Ireland, with over €2 billion of revenue, strong market positions and an excellent workforce. Our network of facilities is world-class with over €559 million invested since 2012.

“A number of the world’s leading processors are co-ops and it is a model that has been shown to deliver for farmers. We believe that 100% co-op ownership of the processing facilities is the optimal business structure for the next the next phase of our evolution. It is a great privilege for me to take on the position as chief executive of our co-op. I can assure our members that we will continue to maintain our strong financial discipline as we take the next step on our ambitious journey together.”

Glanbia Plc’s independent shareholders will vote on the proposal at an extraordinary general meeting expected to occur in the first quarter of 2022, and, if approved, the transaction is expected to be completed in the first half of 2022.