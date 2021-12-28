  • Home >
Gaelscoil pupils filled almost 50 hampers for families in need

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

 

The children of Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc happily wore Christmas jumpers to raise 712 for Carlow Lions Club pictured receiving the donation John Donavan from Carlow Lions Club with children from Rang 6, Muinteoir Majella and principal Muinteoir Ruth Ní Chearbhalláin

 

Clare Cotter and Jerry O’Malley from the local St Vincent de Paul collecting hampers from Gaelscoil Eoghain Ui Thuairisc, pictured with children from 6th class with muinteoir Majella, Lynn and Principal Ruth Ní Chearbhalláin

By Suzanne Pender

THE spirit of giving was certainly evident in Gaelscoil Eoghain Uí Thuairisc in the days before Christmas, with several local charities benefiting from their generosity.

When the school’s annual busking event in Carlow Shopping Centre in aid of St Vincent de Paul couldn’t go ahead due to the pandemic, pupils and staff put their thinking caps on to come up with ways to continue their support of the charity.

The result was a hamper collection co-ordinated by muinteoir Majella and children from sixth class.

The wonderful initiative very much captured the children’s enthusiasm and evoked a real sense of giving.

The children and Gaelscoil families quickly rallied to the cause with a huge gathering of food items collected. In fact, almost 50 large hampers were carefully wrapped and lovingly filled by the children.

The hampers were then collected by members of the local branch of St Vincent de Paul and distributed to families all over Carlow, just in time for Christmas.

The school also supported Carlow Lions Club by organising a Christmas jumper day, with the entire school donning their festive attire and raising a terrific €712 for the Lions Club and supporting its charities initiative.

 

