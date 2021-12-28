Jim Sherwin, former RTÉ sports commentator, dies aged 81

Tomas Doherty

Jim Sherwin, former RTÉ sports presenter and commentator, has died aged 81.

He died at home with his family following a short illness.

Mr Sherwin’s career as a rugby commentator ran from 1970 to 2003. He also commentated for more than 20 years on tennis, including major grand slam events like Wimbledon and the French Open.

He served as RTÉ’s main commentator for eight Olympic Games, from Munich in 1972 until Athens in 2004.

As a broadcaster, he covered many non-sporting events including the inauguration of presidents and produced documentaries on health, social issues and sports.

Mr Sherwin is survived by his wife Anne, four children and 11 grandchildren.