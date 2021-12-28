  • Home >
Man (30s) dies after collision between car and bus in Wicklow

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

James Cox

A man in his 30s has died following a crash involving a car and a bus on the M11 at Ballynabarney in County Wicklow.

The driver of the car was pronounced dead at the scene, nobody else was injured.

The main M11 southbound lane between Junctions 16 and 17 remains closed to facilitate a technical examination.

Gardaí at Wicklow Station are appealing to anyone who has information about the crash to come forward.

This incident brings to seven the death toll on the roads across the island since Sunday.

