  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Residents urged to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle Belfast blaze

Residents urged to keep windows closed as firefighters tackle Belfast blaze

Tuesday, December 28, 2021

Kenneth Fox

Residents living near the scene of a large fire in Belfast have been asked to keep their windows closed.

Six fire appliances are dealing with a blaze in the Belfast Harbour estate.

The fire broke out in a scrap metal recycling business and led to smoke billowing across a large area of the city.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police are currently in attendance as Northern Ireland Fire & Rescue Service are dealing with a fire at waste ground in the Queen’s Road area of Belfast Harbour Estate.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area and anyone living nearby is asked to keep their windows closed.”

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

State papers: Government gifted jumbo-sized elephant after trip to Tanzania

Tuesday, 28/12/21 - 9:04pm

EU rules nearly blocked arrival of Clinton’s Christmas tree in Belfast

Tuesday, 28/12/21 - 8:04pm

Pharmacies across Ireland at ‘bare bones’ with vaccine booster rollout

Tuesday, 28/12/21 - 4:44pm