Carlow Voices hit all the right notes at outdoor festive gig

By Suzanne Pender

CHRISTMAS cheer was in plentiful supply outside Visual last week as local choir Carlow Voices took to the great outdoors for a long-overdue performance. The outdoor event was part of the hugely-successful Carlow Live and Local Music Festival, giving artists and performers the opportunity to take to the stage in a way that has been greatly hampered by the pandemic.

Carlow Voices performed a wonderful selection, from the uplifting piece The Prayer to the iconic Christmas favourite O Holy Night.

Other memorable pieces included Mozart’s Ave Verum Corpus and California Dreamin’ by the Mamas and Papas.

Wonderful solo performances from Aoibhinn Foley, Paddy Rafter and Eilis Eagers added enormously, while an impromptu request from the crowd even saw a joyful rendition of Jingle Bells.

Carlow Voices’ musical director is the internationally-renowned concert violinist and chamber musician Patrick Rafter, while the choir was accompanied on piano by Patrick’s mother Maura.

Staff at Visual also pulled out all the stops to ensure a wonderful Christmas atmosphere with their mince pies and mulled wine going down a treat. A terrific crowd gathered in the grounds outside Visual to listen to the choir, including cathaoirleach of Carlow County Council cllr Fintan Phelan. All wrapped up well and happy to enjoy a very safe outdoor event, the choir very much appreciated the enthusiastic support.

It was a busy weekend for Carlow Voices, who also took part in Kilkenny Yulefest on Sunday 19 December. Once again, a very appreciative audience enjoyed their performance, with the choir also relishing the opportunity.