Common mobile charger would be a game changer in reducing e-waste

By Suzanne Pender

HAVING a common phone charger for all devices could not only help save consumers money but also reduce electronic waste, with figures showing that mobile phone chargers are responsible for up to 13,000 tonnes of e-waste every year.

MEP Deirdre Clune remarked this week that the European Parliament and its Internal Market and Consumer Protection Committee have been asking for a common charger solution over the last decade, continuously calling on the commission to act. The legislative proposal was finally tabled in September 2021.

The proposal requires that mobile phones and similar devices, such as tablets, digital cameras, headphones and headsets, handheld video game consoles and portable speakers that are recharged via a wired cable, be equipped with a USB type-C port, regardless of the device brand.

This revision of the Radio Equipment Directive is part of a broader action to address the sustainability of products, in particular electronics on the EU market and to reduce e-waste.

“This proposal would benefit everyone – the environment, consumers and businesses. Electronic waste is a problem and reducing charger production and disposal will save thousands of tons of electronic trash each year and help reuse old electronics,” said MEP Clune.

There is no legislation currently to encourage manufacturers to provide a common charger for all devices sold. However, in 2009, at the request of the commission, major producers signed a voluntary memorandum of understanding, which was aimed at guaranteeing commonality between chargers and mobile phones on the EU market.

This did result in some unity on the matter, but this memorandum of understanding expired in 2014 and a new one has not been signed since.

“Mobile phone chargers vary according to the manufacturer and model and there are so many different types of charges on the market. This is not just inconvenient for consumers but it is also harmful for the environment. A common phone charger would help consumers save money, while also having a positive impact on the environment.

“I am glad to see this issue highlighted once again. It is important that we consider such proposals when it comes to waste and also convenience for consumers,” said MEP Clune.

“This matter has been on the radar at the European Parliament for some time now and they have strongly supported the harmonisation of mobile phone and device chargers. I believe it is certainly an area where improvements can be made, which would make life easier for consumers, but also help the environment.”