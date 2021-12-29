Death notices and funeral arrangements

Patrick (Paddy) O’Connor

St Brigid’s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow. (Peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his parents Michael and Brigid and his sister Mary. Beloved brother of Anne, Declan and Clare. He will be very sadly missed by his brother, sisters, nieces Meadhbh and Grace, brothers-in-law Michael and Bill, extended family, relatives and friends.

May Paddy’s Gentle Soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing in Somers Funeral Home Bagenalstown on Wednesday afternoon from 2 o’c until 6 o’c. Removal from his residence on Thursday morning arriving at St. Andrew’s Church Bagenalstown for Funeral Mass at 10.30am. Burial afterwards in the Cemetery of the Assumption Bagenalstown.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Irish Motor Neuron Society and the Carlow/Kilkenny Homecare Team..

The family would ask you to adhere to government guidelines regarding public gatherings (Max 8 people in funeral home excluding immediate family at one time) and the wearing of face masks and social distancing in the funeral home and at the church.