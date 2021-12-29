Historic Carlow publication is jam-packed with interesting articles

CARLOW Historical and Archaeological Society (CHAS) continued the proud tradition of its popular collection of historical essays with the recent launch of ***Carloviana***.

The 2022 is a bumper-packed magazine edited by John Kelly and supporting members of CHAS. It was launched by Carlow’s new heritage officer Eoin O’Sullivan in the Talbot Hotel and was streamed to a large online attendance. Carlow has long awaited the appointment of a heritage officer and Eoin was welcomed into the fold at this event.

***Carloviana*** is a familiar addition to most Carlow families’ Christmas stock, both at home and abroad, and has been produced annually since 1947. Digital archive copies of past journals are also now available through the CHAS website following an extensive project.

The 2022 edition features three extraordinary women on the front cover – May Burke, Eithne Coyle and Linda Kearns – who escaped from Mountjoy jail in 1921 and hid-out in Duckett’s Grove. This fascinating article captures not only a sense of the political history during the War of Independence but also a glimpse of the real life struggles all three endured and the moment of reflection captured in the wonderful image.

The articles throughout the journal span a wealth of local history heritage and archaeology from Ballymoon Castle to collicking traditions, army manoeuvres to poaching, and early Christianity to Borris lace makers. There is something of interest for everyone.

The list of contributors and quality of the articles is a credit to the long-standing tradition of the journal. CHAS is extremely grateful to all who dedicated their time to researching and preparing articles that provide a glimpse of Carlow’s past and to all of the sponsors for their continued support. ***Carloviana*** is available online from the CHAS website or from a broad range of local stockist throughout the county.