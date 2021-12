Walk-in Covid-19 booster clinics are open for the over 30s in Carlow this week including on New Year’s Day.

The clinics are open to walk-ins between 9am-1pm and 2pm-5pm at the Woodford Dolmen Hotel for those 30 years and older on Wednesday 29 December, Saturday 1 January and Sunday 2 January.

On Thursday 30 December, the clinic will operate on similar hours but close earlier at 4pm.

Healthcare workers can also get their booster during these times.