What’s planned for your area?

CARLOW County Council received 13 planning applications between 17 and 24 December.

Bagenalstown: Donal Maher and Kelie Foley wish to construct a dormer-style dwelling house and domestic garage at Currenree, Corries, Bagenalstown.

Ballon: Sarah Feeney wishes to construct a single-storey dwelling at Ballykealy, Ballon.

Borris: Ian Bolger and Caroline Comerford wish to erect a dwelling house and domestic garage at Clonygoose, Borris.

Conor Walsh wishes to erect a dwelling with services and domestic garage at Ballynasilloge, Borris.

Bennekerry: Maria O’Sullivan wishes to retain permission for an unauthorised mobile home used for storage/recreational area at Tullow Road, Bennekerry.

Bunclody: Eugene and Mary Fitzpatrick wish to retain extensions to existing dwelling and retention of existing domestic garage at Bunnagurragh, Bunclody.

Carlow: James Coffey wishes to retain permission for the construction of a chalet/lodge for residential use at Grange Grove, Tullow Road.

NDTAX Ltd wishes to carry out internal alterations for use as office unit 1a, and internal alterations for use as apartment in unit 8a at 1a and 8a, Presentation Place, Tullow Street.

Hacketstown: Colm O’Connor wishes to retain permission for the construction of a storey-and-a-half-type extension at Rathnagrew Lower, Hacketstown.

Leighlinbridge: Martin Rogan and Sile Dwan wish to construct a single-storey dwelling with basement at Church Street, Leighlinbridge.

Rathvilly: Yvonne Dunne wishes to construct a development consisting of the construction of a storey-and-a-half dwelling and garage at Bough, Rathvilly.

Andrew Bolger wishes to construct a storey-and-a-half-style dwelling and domestic garage at Bough, Rathvilly.