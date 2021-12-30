Bus Éireann services for the New Year

By Suzanne Pender

BUS Éireann has announced its New Year arrangements for those using their service over the coming days.

Tomorrow, New Year’s Eve, Friday 31 December, Bus Éireann city, town, commuter, and rural and Expressway services will operate a weekday service running as normal through the evening.

On New Year’s Day, Saturday 1 January, Bus Éireann city, town, commuter and rural services will operate a Sunday service and Expressway will operate a Sunday/Bank Holiday service.

Visit www.expressway.ie for more information and where guaranteed seats can be booked online.

Normal timetables will resume from Tuesday 4 January. For details on what services will be operating over the New Year period, service users are advised to visit www.buseireann.ie. Bus Éireann services are operating at 100% capacity. Customers should continue to wear face coverings within bus stations and on board throughout their entire journey.

Customers can also call the Bus Éireann Customer Care department on 0818 836611 from 7am to 7pm Monday to Friday and from 8am to 6pm on Saturdays, Sundays and public holidays.