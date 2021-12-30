Carlow plaques will remember babies who were denied a Christian burial

TWO plaques to commemorate babies buried outside graveyards and cemeteries as they were not baptised will be unveiled next week. Children’s minister Roderic O’Gorman will attend the event in Carlow town on Thursday 6 January.

A plaque will be unveiled at the town hall at 1pm and at Shaw Park off the Athy Road at 1.45pm.

Babies who were not baptised were buried outside the walls of the old cemetery at Shaw Park, according to local information. Minister O’Gorman will also visit the Magdalene laundry memorial at Carlow Town Park

The plaques follow concerted efforts by local survivors of church and state institutions, who came together following the publication of the controversial Mother and Baby Homes report.

One member is Mary Dunlevy Greene, who spent 14 years in an industrial school. Commenting on the town hall plaque, she said it was very significant that local government was accepting responsibility for its role in how countless women and children were treated by the church and state for decades.

Ms Dunlevy Greene said these plaques are just the beginning, with another hoped for St Mary’s Cemetery in Carlow, which has many unmarked graves.

“We can’t go forward unless the truth is told,” she said.