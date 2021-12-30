Covid pass issue for those medically unable to take vaccine ‘under consideration’

Issues presented by the Covid-19 pass for those unable to take a vaccine for medical reasons are being considered by the Department of Health.

Those unable to take a vaccine and who have not recovered from the virus are unable to enter hospitality venues, cinemas, gyms and other locations where the pass is required.

The department and the HSE both say they do not know how many people are unable to receive a vaccine due to medical issues, according to The Irish Times.

Public health advice remains that those who are not fully vaccinated should avoid congregated indoor settings for their own and others’ safety, a spokeswoman for the department said.

However, the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) has been considering in recent months what action to take, if any, with regard to advising people unable to access a Covid-19 pass for medical reasons.

Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said in October that the Government was working on a “solution”, possibly based on testing, for this group.

He said there was “a small group of people who can’t get the vaccine for a particular reason”, such as people who may have had an adverse reaction to their first dose of the vaccine or who have been advised not to get their second dose.

In Northern Ireland, anyone who cannot receive a Covid-19 vaccine on medical grounds can apply for an exemption certificate.

In the UK, grounds for medical exemption include end-of-life care, learning disabilities and autism, severe allergies and those who had a reaction to a first dose of vaccine.