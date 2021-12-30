Garda warning as Carlow sees big spike in online crime

A BIG rise in fraud and economic crime in Carlow has been driven by online and mobile scammers. The biggest increase in any crime in Carlow this year was in the fraud and economic crime category.

At a recent meeting of Carlow Joint Policing Committee, Superintendent Aidan Brennan revealed that so far this year 101 offences have been recorded, compared with 61 during the same period last year. He said the news would not be a surprise to many: “The scourge of emails, texts, phone calls telling you that you have packages to collect.”

Supt Brennan said gardaí have been carrying out an information programme warning people not to disclose information to suspicious calls or texts. Banks have also highlighted that they will never ask for details by text, email or phone.

“Sadly, people are victim of these types of crimes,” the superintendent said. “They can be lucrative, so we ask people to be alert.”

Fianna Fáil councillor John McDonald revealed that he had been a victim himself recently.

“It’s very easy to get caught. I got a simple text message from Bank of Ireland that there was suspicious activity in my account. Without thinking, I clicked on the link without entering any numbers and they were able to relieve me of funds from my account. Thankfully, I contacted the bank and they reimbursed me.”

Supt Brennan warned: “It’s nameless people on automated systems. I got two messages today myself that I had a package from Amazon waiting for me. We really just have to educate communities. Do not engage with any online transaction like that. It’s most likely a fraudster.”

Cllr Fintan Phelan wondered whether Irish mobile providers could help. “These numbers are indistinguishable from regular phone calls. Where are people getting these numbers from? Surely something can something be done nationally?”

Supt Brennan said mobile companies had been canvassed to develop a blocker or identifier of these scam calls. “I believe scammers are using some type of algorithm that copies the number they are trying to ring. I got a call from a number that was very similar to my own.”

He added: “Something has to be done about it. It’s the ‘new’ type of crime we are dealing with.”

Cllr Arthur McDonald said the calls were coming from outside Ireland, and he wondered about prosecutions. “I think a lot of them are from the eastern bloc countries,” he stated.