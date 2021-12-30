Recorded highlights from Borris literary festival

By Suzanne Pender

DIDN’T make it to Borris this year? Well now’s your chance!

The team behind the celebrated Borris Festival of Writing and Ideas have put together their 2022 Winter Series for the many people unable to join them for their very intimate event last August.

The festival team filmed the highlights at the time and are now offering them each week as a live broadcast or to playback in your own time.

The winter series begins on Wednesday 5 January with President Michael D Higgins and Lord David Puttnam on the topic of Ireland, Europe and the Climate Crisis.

On 12 January it’s John Boorman and Geoff Dyer with Myth and Legend; 19 January, Luke O’Neill and Suzanne O’Sullivan – Conspiracy theories and the importance of experts; 26 January, Jim Sheridan and Lisa McInerney – Unpacking the evidence; 2 February, Nick Laird and Paul Muldoon – Dispatches from the sausage wars; 9 February, Emma Dabiri and Jyellowl – Home; 16 February, Michael Harding and Manchan Magan – Two men, trying to figure it all out; 23 February, Hannah Quinn Mulligan, Lisa Fingleton and Paddy Woodworth – The future is in the fields; 2 March, David Mitchell and Alex Clark – The art of fiction; 9 March, Glenn Patterson and Liam Cagney – Radicals, rebels and music-lovers; 16 March, Sebastian Barry and Patrick Freyne – Reimagining ancestry; 23 March, Darina Allen and Rory O’Connell – Cooking, growing, writing and teaching; 30 March, Diarmaid Ferriter and Kathy Sheridan – Faith, reason and betrayal; 6 April, Geoff Dyer and Liam Cagney – Seeing, hearing, writing; 13 April, Sarah Moss and Alex Clark –Sighing over the present; and 20 April, Lord David Puttnam and Roisin Kiberd – Digital democracy and the resurrection of trust.

To book tickets, go to www.winterseries.ie