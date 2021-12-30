St Luke’s Hospital “extremely busy”

By Suzanne Pender

The emergency department at St Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny has this evening issued a statement confirming that the hospital is “extremely busy” and warning of “significant delays”.

The statement advised members of the public that if you attend the emergency department and do not need urgent treatment “we regret that there will be significant delays and very long waiting times”.

“Please consider all care options including your GP, GP out of hours and pharmacy services. As always, the hospital will see and treat the sickest patients and those requiring urgent care first,” the statement read.

“Do not delay attending the hospital if you or someone else may be having a heart attack, stroke or other serious medical emergency. Call 999/112 for immediate assistance,” it added.

St Luke’s Hospital thanked the public for their cooperation and support for staff who are “working incredibly hard during this challenging time”.

The hospital also confirmed this evening that due to the current spread of Covid-19 within our communities, “patient visiting at St Luke’s General Hospital, Carlow/Kilkenny is temporarily suspended until further notice. Visiting on compassionate grounds in consultation with the ward manager will continue. Maternity and Paediatric visiting remains unchanged”.

The hospital expressed its regret for the inconvenience this may cause and once again thanked the public for their support.