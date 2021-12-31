Credit union seeks nominations

Thursday, December 30, 2021

By Suzanne Pender

A reminder that Carlow District Credit Union Ltd is currently seeking nominations for its 2022 Charity of the Year. Applications are invited from charities based within the environs of Carlow town and Rathvilly and Mayo/Doonane, branch offices in the common bond area. The closing date for receipt of applications is Monday 17 January 2022.

All nominated charities must have full registered charitable status and proof of this must be supplied with the application, together with a brief outline of the aims and details of their services supplied within the community. Applications should be addressed to 2022 Charity of the Year Application, c/o Board of Directors, Carlow District Credit Union Ltd, Credit Union House, Askea, Carlow.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Work-related deaths in 2021 were significantly down on previous year

Friday, 31/12/21 - 10:00am

Garda warning as Carlow sees big spike in online crime

Thursday, 30/12/21 - 9:07pm

Carlow plaques will remember babies who were denied a Christian burial

Thursday, 30/12/21 - 9:04pm