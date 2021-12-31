Donnelly supports Holohan’s advice to cut back socialising for New Year celebrations

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said that schools will reopen next week as they are controlled environments.

Mr Donnelly told RTÉ radio’s News at One that the chief medical officer was correct about the significant risk posed by people gathering for New Year’s Eve celebrations.

The public health advice was that people should reduce the number of household visitors, he said. While the official Government advice remained that “a maximum” of three other households should visit, because of the rising numbers the number of visitors should be kept to a minimum and “reduced to the greatest extent possible” he said.

Dr Holohan’s comments were “correct” said Mr Donnelly, and he agreed that it was not safe for people to visit other households.

While the Cabinet has not met since before Christmas, they were in communication on a daily basis, he said. It is important for the public to be guided by the public health advice which was to reduce mixing “to the greatest extent possible”, he added.

According to Mr Donnelly, the point made by the Chief Medical Officer was an important one. “We have to be pragmatic,” he said.

People had to take the public health advice very seriously and reduce their contacts, he urged.

Mr Donnelly acknowledged that the PCR testing capacity was “maxed out” and said that there had been a change in policy because of the high levels of positivity and PCR tests had to be given to those “who need it the most”.

People who had a positive antigen test could now register it on the HSE website and upload their close contacts, he said. In the meantime they should stay home, isolate and continue to take antigen tests while they awaited a PCR test.

If they had a negative antigen test, but had symptoms, they should also stay home, isolate and continue to take antigen tests, but other members of their household could “go about their business”.

In response to concerns raised by the Infectious Diseases Society on Thursday, Mr Donnelly said that the situation was being kept under review and that antigen tests were very effective, but that the public health advice remained that if a person had a positive antigen test they should go for a PCR test.

Mr Donnelly said he understood the public frustration about PCR capacity.