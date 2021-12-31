Two men killed in separate road traffic collisions in Dublin and Donegal

Muireann Duffy

Updated 8.30am. Additional reporting by Stephen Maguire.

Two men, aged in their 20s and 30s, have been killed in separate road traffic collisions in the same hour on Thursday night.

The first incident took place in Terenure, Dublin shortly after 9pm.

A man (30s) was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision involving a car and the motorcycle which he had been driving at the junction of the Kimmage Road West and Whitehall Road.

Gardaí said no other serious injures were reported. A technical examination of the scene has been carried out and the road has been reopened to traffic.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact Terenure Garda station on 01-666 6400.

Meanwhile, in Co Donegal, a second man (20s) was killed in a collision at about 9.15pm in St Johnston, Dundee.

The man was seriously injured in the two-car collision on the R236 and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he later died.

The road was closed to traffic overnight, with a forensic examination of the scene due to take place on Friday morning.

It is expected the road will remain closed for much of the day with local diversions in place.

Anyone with information in relation to the Donegal crash is asked to contact Gardaí at Letterkenny Garda station on 074-916 7100.

Information regarding either of the collisions can also be submitted to Gardaí via the Garda Confidential Line on 1800-666 111 or through any Garda station.