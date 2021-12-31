Weather review: 2021 brought Ireland’s warmest autumn on record

This year brought the warmest autumn on record in Ireland, Met Éireann has provisionally confirmed, with a pattern of milder temperatures “due to human-caused climate change”.

The average temperature in the autumn was 12 degrees, The Irish Times reports, about 1.8 degrees higher than usual.

2021 also saw the warmest September on record in Ireland, Met Éireann provisionally said in its review of the year’s weather and climate, with an average temperature of 15.3 degrees – about 2.3 degrees above average.

The national forecaster said it is the 11th year in a row where temperatures above Ireland’s average were recorded.

Significant weather events included Met Éireann’s first-ever high temperature warning in July, when Ireland recorded a “tropical night” at Valentia Observatory in Co Kerry as overnight temperatures stayed above 20 degrees.

Storms, floods and heatwaves

The year began with flooding in some areas as Storm Cristoph arrived in January. Half of the country was then subject to a status-yellow snow and ice warning in February.

However, by June and July, above-average temperatures were recorded at weather stations across the island.

Met Éireann recorded its first-ever high temperature warning in July, with a heatwave bringing temperatures of 25 degrees or above for at least five days in a row.

A new record high temperature was set in Northern Ireland, as Co Armagh and Castlederg in Co Tyrone experienced 31.3 degrees on July 21st and 22nd.

Thundery downpours and flash flooding ended the heatwave in August, and were followed by a month of mild and changeable weather.

September saw temperature records broken at several stations, including Phoenix Park which had its warmest September in 122 years.

Mean temperatures remained above average in October and November, and November was generally dry but ended with wet and windy conditions in northern areas due to Storm Arwen.

Storm Barra triggered orange and red weather warnings in December, bringing disruption to schools and businesses, although it was generally another mild month.

Entering 2022, Met Éireann said the country is on track for another warm year, with temperatures about 0.9 degrees above average.