Work-related deaths in 2021 were significantly down on previous year

By Suzanne Pender

A SUBSTANTIAL decline in work-related death has been recorded for 2021, yet farming continues to be one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work.

Releasing provisional annual statistics for 2021 today (Friday 31 December), the Health and Safety Authority welcomed a 30% reduction in work-related fatalities.

Thirty-eight people lost their lives in 2021, compared with 54 in 2020, representing the lowest figure recorded since the authority was established over 30 years ago.

“It is positive to see such a substantial decline in work-related fatalities in 2021,” said Mark Cullen, chief inspector with the Health and Safety Authority.

“However, our view is that every work-related death is preventable. Christmas this year for the families and friends of these 38 individuals will have been a difficult one and our thoughts are with them.

“Farming continues to be one of the most dangerous sectors in which to work, but a 50% decline on the 2020 level of fatalities is encouraging and a sign that the safety message is getting through,” he said.

“Our work in the farming sector will continue and I would urge all farmers not to become complacent and let’s make sure that this time next year we’re discussing even fewer lives lost.”

In relation to the construction sector, Mr Cullen said that it saw a 38% decline in work-related deaths, with ten workers losing their lives in 2021 following a spike in fatalities in 2020.

“Of course, this is ten deaths too many and smaller sites and contractors in particular need to ensure that worker safety is at the top of the priority list every day,” he said.

The most common incident causes leading to deaths in workplace settings were the loss of control of a vehicle or its attachments (12) and falling from a height (10) which, between them, accounted for well over half of all fatalities (58%).

While the farming and construction sectors saw significant declines in fatalities, some sectors experienced an increase. The transportation and storage sector recorded an increase from two deaths in 2020 to six in 2021, while the forestry and logging sector saw two deaths, following none recorded in the previous year.