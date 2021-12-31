Yellow wind warning issued for three counties

Friday, December 31, 2021

Met Éireann has issued a yellow wind warning for three counties as New Year’s Eve is set to be a blustery occasion.

The warning has been issued for Kerry, Galway, and Mayo from 8pm on Friday evening until 8am on Saturday morning.

According to Met Éireann, southerly winds, veering southwesterly, will reach mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h. Meanwhile, gusts of 100km/h are expected in coastal areas and on high ground.

There is also a small craft yellow warning in place for all coastal regions around the island from 3pm on Friday until 12am on Sunday.

Ireland could be set for the warmest New Year’s Eve on record as temperatures across the country are to stay mild overnight with the lowest temperatures expected to be between 9-12 degrees.

