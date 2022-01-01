Man dies following traffic collision in Ballymun

Saturday, January 01, 2022

Digital Desk Staff

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Ballymun on Dublin’s northside this afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30pm Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle at Sillogue Road.

It is understood the 19-year-old male motorcyclist was seriously injured when his bike struck a lamp post

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Garda Forensic Collison investigators are at the scene, and the road is currently closed at the crash site.

Ballymun Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Minister calls for free antigen tests and increased PCR capacity

Saturday, 01/01/22 - 5:39pm

‘Dark cloud’ over communities after deaths of three friends in Co Tyrone crash

Saturday, 01/01/22 - 3:46pm

INMO calls for curtailment of non-emergency hospital services

Saturday, 01/01/22 - 3:09pm