Man dies following traffic collision in Ballymun

Digital Desk Staff

A man has died following a road traffic collision in Ballymun on Dublin’s northside this afternoon.

Shortly after 3:30pm Gardaí and Emergency Services attended the scene of a collision involving a motorcycle at Sillogue Road.

It is understood the 19-year-old male motorcyclist was seriously injured when his bike struck a lamp post

He was pronounced dead a short time later.

Garda Forensic Collison investigators are at the scene, and the road is currently closed at the crash site.

Ballymun Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.