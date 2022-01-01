Ploughing, dancing and GAA were the three constants in Michael’s life

The late Michael O’Neill

By Charlie Keegan

THE death on Friday 26 November at University Hospital Waterford of Michael O’Neill, Coolnacuppogue, Bagenalstown marks the passing of a well-known GAA man and respected member of the local farming community.

Born on 2 May 1941, Michael was first diagnosed with bladder cancer in 2009. In the following years, he attended the Mater Hospital in Dublin and became a dialysis patient in 2018. He had been undergoing dialysis treatment three times weekly at a dialysis unit in Kilkenny.

Michael was hospitalised in Waterford for six weeks before his passing. The O’Neill family has expressed deep appreciation at the level of treatment and care afforded to Michael in both hospitals.

One of a family of ten children of Michael and Elizabeth (née Foley) O’Neill, Michael was predeceased by his four brothers and two sisters, as well as by his daughter Freda and granddaughter Alanna.

Michael inherited the O’Neill family farm on the death of his father in early December 1966 and decided to employ a farm manager while he ran a butcher’s shop in Bagenalstown and pursued his deep interest in buying and selling sheep. In that capacity he was a well-known figure at sheep sales in Carlow, Tullow, Borris, Enniscorthy, Adamstown, Maynooth and other venues throughout the country.

When Michael retired from farming and handed over to his son Owen (who is now farming at Coolnacuppogue), he went to work with Pat Foley for a few years. Following this, he went back on the road again delivering for Cowman’s Couriers. He once said that he’d hate to die before he drove every road in the country and his last job with John Foley’s Maizetech delivering maize seed all over Ireland made a good impression on that ambition.

Michael was married to Mary Cahill, a native of Bree, Enniscorthy. They met at a dance in The Castle Ballroom, Enniscorthy on 15 December 1966. That occasion was an anniversary dance by the famous Mick Delahunty Orchestra, who had played at the opening of the venue a year earlier. Michael and Mary married in St Aidan’s Cathedral, Enniscorthy on 26 July 1967. They went on to have a family of six children – five girls and one boy.

A dedicated GAA man, Michael played a bit of hurling in his younger days. He was a great supporter of local football and hurling teams and a regular attendee at games. Michael also followed Carlow football and hurling teams in Leinster club championship games. Outside of Carlow GAA, he was a keen and long-time supporter of Wexford hurling teams.

He was chairman of the Carlow Ploughing Association for 20 years, where he was held in high regard. He gave long and loyal service to the National Ploughing Association (NPA), acting as arcade manager at the National Ploughing Championships every year. He travelled to a number of World Ploughing Championships with the Irish competitors and members of the NPA.

The attendants at Michael’s funeral included Anna May McHugh, matriarch of the National Ploughing Association, her daughter Anna Marie, who is CEO of the NPA, the association’s national president James Sutton, along with a large representation of the ploughing fraternity from far and wide.

Michael was a lifelong member of the Pioneer Total Abstinence Association (PTAA), being a member of the Ballinkillen Centre. He was immensely proud of being the holder of the gold PTAA pin and throughout his life promoted the ideals of the Pioneer movement.

Throughout his life, Michael had many other interests, including amateur dramatics, rackets, tug-o-war, sheepdog trials, horse racing, poker and card games, story-telling, quizzes, sheep shearing with Tom Foley, parish auctions and, in recent years, the song and stories.

But the three constants throughout his life were ploughing, dancing and the GAA. He will also be remembered as a strong community man, who was to the forefront in anything that benefited the rural area in which he resided.

Over the past three years in which he was undergoing dialysis, Michael maintained as normal a lifestyle as possible. He would head off in his jeep to visit neighbours and friends. And he had no greater friend in this life than Terry Shaughnessy, Knockindrane, Garryhill, who predeceased him on 2 July this year at the age of 82. On any given Sunday, Michael and Terry could be seen sitting together in the stand at Netwatch Cullen Park. They were both great lovers of the GAA and always had their own views on how things were going for the association in Carlow.

Michael reposed in Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Saturday 27 November, with Fr Declan Foley, PP, Bagenalstown leading prayers that evening. His remains were removed to St Lazerian’s Church, Ballinkillen on Monday morning, where Fr Foley celebrated his funeral Mass.

A number of significant symbols of Michael’s life were brought forward at the start of Mass by his grandchildren, which were introduced by his daughter Jacinta. They were a copy of the ***Irish Independent*** – Michael bought the newspaper every morning at Tom Kearney’s shop in Fenagh and read it in his jeep; his watch – everything with Michael had to be on time; his mobile phone, on which he maintained contact with family and his network of friends; his jeep keys; his Pioneer and NPA pins; and his cattle stick, representing his love of farming.

Readings at Mass were by his daughters Irene and Anne-Marie, with Prayers of the Faithful being recited by his grandchildren.

In a eulogy to his father, son Owen spoke of the many sterling qualities Michael brought to his life. The wonderful singing of hymns at Mass was by Órla Fallon, Leighlinbridge.

Michael was cremated at Mount Jerome Crematorium and his ashes were laid to rest on Friday afternoon, with Fr Declan reciting the final prayers at the graveside in Ballinkillen.

He is mourned by his heartbroken wife Mary, children Jacinta O’Neill (Westport, Co Mayo), Irene Connors (Seskinryan, Bagenalstown), Laura O’Neill (London), Owen (Coolnacuppogue) and Anne-Marie Korab (Bristol, England), by his sisters Bridget Donlon (New Jersey), Lilly Houlihan (Main Street, Leighlinbridge) and Ellie Devine (Donore, Bagenalstown), daughter-in-law Louise, sons-in-law David, Gianni, Jake and Paul, by his cherished grandchildren Michael, Jimmy, Luca, Isabella, Róisín, Tom, Donál, Liam, Sarah, Andy, Alex, Gabriella and Adam, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends, especially those in the NPA.

Michael was predeceased by his brothers Larry (Browneshill, Carlow), Martin (Summerhill, Co Meath), Pat (Hayes, Middlesex, England) and Jim (Northolt, London) and sisters Mary and Sr Lillian (both New Jersey, USA).

The Month’s Mind Mass for Michael O’Neill will be celebrated in Ballinkillen Church on Sunday 2 January at 10am.

May Michael’s gentle soul rest in peace.