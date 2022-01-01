Spare a thought for the less-well-off

By Michael Godfrey

I SUPPOSE one way of measuring how we are becoming accustomed to the new way of living, thanks to Covid-19, is the level of serious crime being committed.

During the first lockdown, I often wondered where all the criminals had gone and that there were very few serious assaults, stabbings or even murders. The truth of the matter was that even the criminals and those who haven’t the will or way to control their temper were finding it difficult to go about their usual business.

For one thing, there was practically no-one out and about. Those who were on the streets stuck out like a sore thumb – and that is the last thing any criminal wants. They prefer to slither in the shadows, do their dirty deeds and then disappear into the darkness – such is their bravery.

However, like all good things, the absence of crime was short-lived. Soon the criminals were back in business, people were drinking far more at home and the number of assaults began to rise accordingly.

Unfortunately, statistics tell us that not all forms of crime took a temporary downturn. Remember the adverts during the second lockdown advising people if they felt threatened in their own homes or were in danger of being assaulted that help was at hand? Sadly, even Covid-19 failed to teach the house devils some manners. And they have continued their menacing ways each and every day of the year. Childline has startling statistics about the number of calls it receives from children at this time of year.

It has been the same for many years, and sadly this time around has been no different. And those who run shelters for wives, partners and children trying to escape domestic violence will tell you equally harrowing stories.

I was listing to a radio programme last week and one story came from a former prison officer, who told of a young inmate who was given temporary release for Christmas Day asking if he could change it to St Stephen’s Day.

On further inquiry, the prison officer discovered that the young offender was actually looking forward to having a traditional turkey dinner in the prison canteen. The simple truth was that he had never experienced a traditional Christmas dinner. For as long as he could remember, his parents were either too drunk or out of their heads on drugs to bother about having something for the kids to eat on Christmas morning, never mind a turkey with all the trimmings.

A similar theme was aired on Christmas FM, which ran a campaign to raise money for Barnardos during December. They need money to finance various programmes for up to 5,000 children. They are not looking for anything fancy, just enough to ensure those children will have warm clothes to wear, food in their stomachs as they go to school and somewhere they can call home.

To most of us, that sounds very normal, but for those 5,000 children under the care of Barnardos, that is a luxury. And I’m sure there are as many again who are also in need of some help, but they have not come to the attention of anyone, because they are either too afraid or ashamed to ask for help, or those supposedly looking after them don’t want anyone to know what is really going on.

We are all looking forward to 2022 in the hope that it will bring good things for everyone. For some, it may be an opportunity to go abroad for a sun holiday; for others, it will mean they can travel to visit family and friends. But there are far too many who would gladly settle for warm clothes, a hot meal and a place to call home.

Last week, we generously gave to various charities as we made our way to our cars with shopping trolleys overflowing with luxuries – and as a nation we are recognised as being the most generous in the world.

We all have a right to treat ourselves every now and then, but as we enter a new year, perhaps it might do us no harm to remember that there are others who are a lot less fortunate than us – and they need our help at other times of the year as well.