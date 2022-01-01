Terrific start to the New Year for a Carlow lottery player

By Suzanne Pender

A National Lottery player in Carlow has gotten their year off to a great start by winning €100,000 in the New Year’s Eve draw.

The winning ticket numbers for the four prizes of €100,000 from last night’s Millionaire Raffle are:

• Ticket number 401315 – sold Online/www.lottery.ie (Carlow)

• Ticket number 309234 – sold in Tesco Ireland, Stillorgan Shopping Centre, Stillorgan, Co. Dublin

• Ticket number 309836 – sold in Cravens XL, Baldoyle Shopping Centre, Grange Road, Baldoyle, Dublin 13

• Ticket number 041660 – sold in Tesco Ireland, Borrisokane Road, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary

A player in Co Meath also became Ireland’s newest millionaire after winning the incredible top prize of €1 million in last night’s Millionaire Raffle draw.

The Royal county player scooped the top prize amount with Millionaire Raffle ticket number 114263. The National Lottery are hoping to announce the winning store location on Monday.

With a total of 6,210 players winning prizes of between €500 and €1 million in last night’s draw, the National Lottery are today urging ticket holders to check their raffle numbers to see if they have kicked 2022 off with a win.

As well as top tier prizes, there were 10 prizes of €10,000, 30 prizes of €5,000, 165 prizes of €1,000 and 6,000 prizes of €500. Players can check their tickets at www.lottery.ie