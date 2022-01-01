Three killed in New Year’s Eve crash in Co Meath

Saturday, January 01, 2022

By Cate McCurry, PA

Three people have died in a crash in Co Meath.

Two cars collided on the N52 slip road in Kells, just off the M3 motorway, at around 4.45pm on New Year’s Eve.

 

The driver and passenger of one of the cars, both aged in their 20s, were killed. A third person, a woman who was driving the second vehicle involved in the collision, was also killed.

Three children were taken to hospital for treatment, including a 12-year-old girl who is understood to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.

