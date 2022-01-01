Three killed in New Year’s Eve crash in Co Meath

By Cate McCurry, PA

Three people have died in a crash in Co Meath.

Two cars collided on the N52 slip road in Kells, just off the M3 motorway, at around 4.45pm on New Year’s Eve.

Kells Gardaí are investigating a 2 car fatal traffic collision on the N52, Lloyds, Kells, Co.Meath which occurred yesterday 31/12/2021 shortly after 4pm Any person traveling in the area or with any information or dashcam footage is asked to contact Gardaí at Kells at 046 9280820 — An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) January 1, 2022

The driver and passenger of one of the cars, both aged in their 20s, were killed. A third person, a woman who was driving the second vehicle involved in the collision, was also killed.

Three children were taken to hospital for treatment, including a 12-year-old girl who is understood to be in a serious condition.

Gardaí have appealed for witnesses.