Berkeley balcony collapse survivor Aoife Beary dies aged 27

Aoife Beary, a survivor of the 2015 Berkeley balcony collapse tragedy in the US, has died.

As reported in the Irish Times, Ms Beary, from Blackrock Co Dublin, survived the accident which claimed the lives of six of her friends in California.

The 27-year-old died at Beaumount Hospital on Saturday night after suffering a stroke on Wednesday.

Ms Beary and six other students were left with life-changing injuries after the balcony collapse in Califronia where they were celebrating her 21st birthday at a party in the Library Gardens apartment block on June 16th, 2015.

Lorcán Miller, Eimear Walsh, Niccolai Schuster, Eoghan Culligan, and cousins Olivia Burke and Ashley Donohoe died in the collapse.

Ms Beary suffered a serious brain injury in the fall and subsequently underwent open-heart surgery. Following the incident, she was left with multiple injuries including broken bones and organ lacerations for which she received treatment at hospitals California and Dublin.

After the balcony collapse, she had been involved in a campaign to force building companies to release public safety records and report any work-related crimes or settlements to California’s building regulator.

In 2016, she testified at the California state legislature at a legislation hearing to force contractors to be more transparent about past legal claims against them.

More recently, Ms Beary had been studying at Oxford Brookes University in England.

She is survived by her parents Mike and Angela, her younger brother Tim, her younger sister Anna and her wider family.