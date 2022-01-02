Gwen was an avid traveller and loved gardening

The late Gwen Timmons

By Charlie Keegan

GWEN Timmons, New Oak Estate, Carlow, whose death occurred peacefully on Thursday 18 November at St Luke’s Hospital, Kilkenny, was the former Gwen O’Leary and a native of Kildavin, Co Carlow.

Aged 75, Gwen had been diagnosed in 2015 with multiple myeloma, a disorder of the body’s white blood cells. She had been lovingly cared for at home throughout her illness by her devoted daughter Fiona. Fiona continues to care for her father.

Gwen had the distinction of twice appearing on RTÉ’s Winning Streak TV show. She was considered to be lucky and often won money on scratch cards.

An avid traveller, Gwen had been to many parts of the world, usually being accompanied by her brother Murt and sister-in-law Eileen. She went to England, France – visiting Disneyland Paris – Lanzarote, Tunisia and Turkey. She had also made a number of pilgrimages to Lourdes.

In Carlow, Gwen loved to go downtown shopping at every given opportunity. She would meet up with family members and friend Noeleen for a ‘cuppa and a chat’ in Reddy’s of Tullow Street, Dinn Rí or Carpenter’s. She was really in her element on those occasions.

At home in New Oak Estate, Gwen liked to watch murder mysteries on TV. She loved filling her garden with lots of blooms in the summertime. Gwen also loved to read the daily newspaper and weekly/monthly magazines, especially Ireland’s Own.

Gwen reposed in Carpenter’s Funeral Home, Barrack Street on Friday 19 November, when prayers were led by Fr Thomas O’Byrne, Adm, Carlow. Her remains were removed to the Cathedral of the Assumption on Saturday morning, where Fr O’Byrne celebrated her funeral Mass.

Readings at Mass were by Lauren (granddaughter) and family friend AJ. Prayers of the Faithful were recited by Cliona, Lorraine (nieces) and sister-in-law Breda.

In a eulogy to his mother, Gwen’s son Ger spoke of the qualities she brought to her life, referring in particular of her love for travel.

Following Mass, a cremation ceremony was held at Mount Jerome Crematorium, Dublin.

Gwen is survived by her husband Gerry, her children Ger (Leighlinbridge), Fiona (New Oak Estate), Karl, JJ and Amy (all Carlow), brothers Jimmy (England), Johnny (Wexford), Frank (Kildavin), Murt (Mount Leinster Park, Tullow Road, Carlow) and Martin (Castlewood Gardens, Carlow).

She is also survived by her cherished grandchildren Erin, Lauren, Cody and Evan, daughters-in-law Sineád, Deirdre and Trish, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and her circle of friends.