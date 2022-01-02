‘Haiti is where the emergency kicks your ass if you’re not two steps ahead’

Ger Guerin (right) in Haiti, heading the European team that co-ordinate the response on the ground to the recent earthquake and below (third from the left)

In 2016, Co Carlow’s chief fire officer Gerard Guerin was seconded by the Irish government to the European Commission, where he leads one of the flagship programmes of the European Civil Protection Mechanism, Modex. Modex trains, exercises, tests and certifies response capacities, which are deployed to all kinds of international disasters around the world. In 2018, Ger was nominated by the European Commission as an UNDAC team leader. He has been deployed on nine occasions to some of the most high-profile disasters around the world to co-ordinate the European response on the ground. He has recently been deployed to Haiti following the earthquake and tropical depression Grace, which hit the country on 14 and 17 August. In this article, Gerard writes about his experience in Haiti, where the political and security situation can only be described as tense and unpredictable

Alphabet soup: what the acronyms mean.33

UCPM: Union Civil Protection Mechanism

EUCPT: EU Civil Protection Team

EMT: Emergency medical teams

UNDAC: United Nations Disaster Assessment Co-ordination

ECHO: European Commission Humanitarian Aid and Civil Protection Department

ERCC: The EU’s Emergency Response Coordination Centre

TAST: Technical Assistance and Support Team

HEALTH: Help Efficient, Accessible, Low Cost, Timely HealthCare

WASH: Water And Sanitation for Health

DGCP: Direction Générale de la Protection Civile

LNO: Liaison officer

ON 14 AUGUST 2021, a devastating 7.2-magnitude earthquake hit southwestern Haiti, followed by tropical depression Grace, which struck on 17 August. On 16 August, Haiti requested assistance for emergency medical teams (EMT), water and sanitation (WASH) needs and shelter items.

An EU civil protection team (EUCPT) comprised of 12 experts and two liaison officers was immediately deployed to the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince, arriving there on 18 August. The EUCPT is on the ground supporting the authorities and facilitating the co-ordination of the EU assistance. The team is working mostly on civil protection aspects in close co-operation with the United Nations Disaster Assessment Co-ordination team (UNDAC), focusing on humanitarian actions.

Based on the current situation on the ground, ongoing operations are likely to continue.

What were your first impressions and feelings when you first landed in Haiti?

Sadly, my first impression of Haiti was the visible suffering of the people here; you can see the pain and despair on their faces. It’s actually a very tough thing to acknowledge and to try and rationalise.

Coming from Europe, we are privileged in so many ways; we have so much, but these people have very little. The effects of the earthquake and tropical depression Grace have exacerbated an already very difficult situation. In fact, the current situation can be described as a complex emergency with a natural disaster on top, which has created a very challenging operational environment. The political situation and the safety and security situation in Haiti, and particularly in Port-au-Prince, remain tense and unpredictable. From my recollection, I cannot think of a more complex or difficult situation where the European Union’s Civil Protection Mechanism (UCPM) has been deployed previously.

What are the implications of the security situation for you and the team? Are you scared from time to time?

Natural and man-made disasters often happen in some of the poorest, most vulnerable and not-so-secure countries in the world. We must face up to the risks and difficulties of working in such challenging environments if we are to help people in real need and we must collectively decide what level of risk we are willing to accept and where we draw the line.

I am pleased that the UCPM was activated for this emergency, that there was a willingness on behalf of member and participating states to deploy capacities. I think that the valuable lessons which we will learn from this deployment will help develop and improve the ability of the UCPM to respond more effectively and efficiently to future difficult missions around the world.

Every day here is a new mission. One colleague recently joked that your life expectancy in Haiti is 24 hours, renewed each morning. It makes me proud, however, to tell you that despite the many challenges which we face on a daily basis, the EUCPT is determined to overcome them all and fully support our member/participating state/UCPM capacities to deploy in the earthquake-affected regions of Haiti to help people who are seriously in need of our help. It’s the European spirit – ‘failure is not an option’.

This mission has the full engagement and co-operation of five key partners, which is essential given the particular security situation on the ground: the EU delegation, Haiti; ECHO field office, Haiti; ECHO security cell, ERCC; and EUCPT – all meeting regularly and working closely together to ensure the safe conduct and delivery of the mission.

We are receiving extremely good intelligence regularly, which gives us good situational awareness. We have very well-developed safety and security planning in place, which also inspires confidence. The team is disciplined with good security protocols, which means that we have the necessary flexibility to do our jobs without compromising our own safety or the safety of the team.

We are also working under Covid conditions, therefore workable practical Covid protocols have also been developed by the EUCPT health experts and TAST nurse.

I always get concerned when I hear gunfire, but I trust in my colleagues, I trust in my training and what I have learned over the years in exercises and on previous missions and, the last thing at night, I say a prayer asking God to keep me safe.

What are the most urgent, pressing needs, and how is the EU contributing to meeting them?

One of our roles here is to very quickly identify and confirm the most urgent critical needs on the ground and, through the ERCC, inform our member/participating states. We do this by engaging directly with national, regional and local authorities by collaborating closely with other international responders such as UNDAC, by participating in the established co-ordination structure and through dialogue with operational partners and stakeholders. Unfortunately, the needs are many in Haiti and, as is the case in most earthquakes, they are predictable.

In this emergency, HEALTH, urgent medical intervention (EMT 1s and 2s) are priority needs followed by WASH, water purification to provide clean drinking water, as we know the public piped water system in the worst-affected areas has suffered severe damage.

We are very grateful to France for very quickly deploying a water purification team of 40 highly-motivated firefighters led by Lieutenant Colonel R Avenel; to Norway for deploying an emergency medical team with 36 personnel, which is a hugely impressive – 90,000kg and 700 cubic meters of equipment, including a heavy base camp and five 4×4 vehicles, including three 4×4 ambulance vehicles.

We are grateful to Luxembourg for deploying its emergency response module, which has enhanced the French and Norwegian deployments in addition to supporting the EUCPT and many other responders, including National Civil Protection authorities (DGPC).

I also want to thank Sweden and acknowledge the hugely important role played by the technical assistance and support team (TAST) which, on this occasion, was really fully integrated into the EUCPT. This ‘one Europe, one team’ approach was really critical, given the enormity of the challenges we faced, especially at the beginning of the mission.

As previously mentioned, this mission also presented particular security concerns and needs and I must acknowledge the huge contribution of the Dutch naval ship ***Holland***, based in Curacao, with rotary wing support and its 99 crew members, particularly in the early weeks of the mission.

The ability to provide intelligence gathering and analysis, safety and security, armed LNO team on the ground working closely with EUCPT, ability to fly assessment missions safely were all essential elements, which allowed EUCPT to conduct operations safely and to understand well the risks environment which was necessary to ensure the safety of the mission.

I would also like to acknowledge and thank Spain for its contribution of water purification plants. Some of these have been installed, donated and local staff trained, which will provide a long-lasting and very worthwhile solution.

Finally, I would like to acknowledge and thank most sincerely the member/participating states for the very much-needed and hugely appreciated in-kind assistance, which is arriving on a regular basis.

It is also important to acknowledge that in identifying and meeting these needs, the EUCPT works closely with the United Nations. This is a good example of an integrated mission with UNDAC colleagues. It is a great combination, as we are all playing to our strengths. Our reciprocal and easy communication helps us to save valuable time and reduce duplication of efforts.

In addition, we have developed a very good working relationship with the national authorities and other operational partners in the field, such as the Pan American Health Organisation (PAHO), which is strongly supporting the ministry of health.

How have UCPM training courses and exercises prepared you for missions like this?

Every day is different in most emergencies, but this is absolute guaranteed in Haiti. You can take nothing for granted here and the team is continually developing new contingency plans.

Haiti is the place where the emergency kicks your ass if you are not at least two steps ahead all the time, which means that extensive tactical and operational planning never stops. Now I realise this is what all the training and exercising is all about. Now I completely understand everything that my good friend Rene Wagemans and many other experienced trainers in the UCPM system taught me over the years.

This continuous heightened level of operation, on top of the very close monitoring of the unpredictable political and security situation, is both time-consuming and exhausting.

We deployed here with a 22-person team, including 12 EUCPT experts, two ERCC liaison officers and an eight-person TAST. We needed all those experts to function as one single team, which they did, to start up and run this mission successfully.

How does your day start and end? Is every day different or is there a certain routine to your day even in the midst of a disaster situation?

My day begins around 5am each morning, as there is a significant time difference of six hours between Brussels and Haiti. Brussels always has a head start. Ionut Homeag, Alfonso Lozano and Esther El Haddad, the ERCC co-ordinators, are not so forgiving as to allow me to oversleep … I’m joking, of course!

I usually start my day by updating the ERCC duty officers and co-ordinators, discussing key issues, new developments, emerging priorities and on this particular mission always a high priority is safety and security.

The ERCC continues to play a significant role in co-ordinating and guiding this mission. The ERCC co-ordinators and the duty officer team work around the clock to support the mission in every way possible. They are really the silent heroes in every mission, and I applaud them.

As an ERCC liaison officer, my job here, along with my colleague Berengere Tripon, is to work very closely with the team leader and deputy team leader by providing strategic and tactical advice to support the mission. I’m really the conduit between the ERCC and the EUCP team, which I hope binds the whole team together.

In addition, I also undertake other functions, such as liaising with national authorities, the EU delegation, ECHO field office, ECHO security cell and I am a nominated spokesperson to address international media on behalf of the mission and ensure its visibility, which is a very important element.

Once we reach the EUCPT office in the morning, the day usually takes on a life of its own. In this environment, one must have extremely good planning in place to deliver on all elements, but also remain open and flexible, and as I have learned many times from Modex exercises that ‘the best laid plans never survive first contact with the enemy’.

You reach a certain battle rhythm as a team, everyone finding their place and in this particular mission, despite having a large team, such were the challenges and the huge workload, particularly for the first two weeks, the team really did find its battle rhythm and worked extremely well together.

Finally, I would like to take this opportunity to thank my family for their love and support, my management and colleagues in the European Commission for their unconditional support, which has allowed me to undertake operational missions as an ERCC liaison officer over the last six years. It has been my privilege.