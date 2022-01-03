Met Éireann warns of ice overnight with weather to feel ‘more like winter by morning’

Met Éireann has warned of ice overnight creating “treacherous travelling conditions” in some areas, with Ireland’s weather to feel “a lot more like winter by tomorrow morning”.

The forecaster has issued a weather advisory for the country, with a mix of rain, sleet and snow forecast to sweep over the country from Monday evening at 8pm, followed by a cold airmass from the north.

Ice is expected to form in some areas which may lead to dangerous travelling conditions overnight and into Tuesday morning, the forecaster said, with the weather advisory due to expire tomorrow at 9am.

By that time, true winter weather will have set in as “things will take a colder turn this week”, Met Éireann said.

Things will take a colder turn this week, so feeling a lot more like winter by tomorrow morning. 🥶 Plenty of dry weather 🌤️ early on but we’ll have a spell of rain ☔️ on Wednesday night, clearing to blustery showers of rain, hail and sleet for the end of the week. 🌨️ 🧣 pic.twitter.com/ZuxHePpT4z — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 3, 2022

Tonight will see outbreaks of rain affecting parts of Ulster, Connacht and north Leinster push southwards over the country, with “clearer, drier and much colder conditions” following behind.

Some falls of sleet and hill snow are possible for a short time across the midlands and south, and frost and icy patches are likely to form with lows of -1 to +3 degrees.

Tuesday will be a cold and bright day, with frost and icy patches clearing during the morning.

A Weather Advisory has been issued for icy conditions overnight🥶 The Advisory is valid from 8pm tonight to 9am tomorrow morning. Please take care when travelling. Full details can be found here⬇️https://t.co/Xg3aMJ3X6i pic.twitter.com/8BeTRY3bxj — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 3, 2022

“There will be lots of crisp winter sunshine around, with just a few rain or hail showers affecting some western and northern counties,” Met Éireann said.

Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees are expected.

The forecaster said it will stay “generally cold” up to the weekend, although a spell of rain on Wednesday night will bring a “brief milder interlude” before the cold weather returns on Thursday.

Showers later in the week are forecast to turn to hail and sleet at times.