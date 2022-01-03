Mount Leinster: guardian of our village

Having lived in a city for all of his adult life, a local man returns to his home village of Drumphea in the shadow of Mount Leinster and memories of a terrifying incident from his younger days come flooding back

2018: I AM standing at base camp, The Nine Stones, looking up at the peak of Mount Leinster, 797 metres in height. The mountain straddles the Carlow/Wexford border. It’s the highest peak of the Blackstairs Mountains and is the guardian of my local village, Drumphea.

I have returned home from the city where I have spent my adult life and, looking up at Mount Leinster, I have invited ghosts of my young life into my head, into my brain. The thing about ghosts is that you cannot keep them out of your head; no point in closing the door, they go where they like – good ghosts, bad ghosts … makes no difference.

I go back to the early sixties. Accompanied by my father and my younger brother, I am on a tractor driven by my neighbour. We’re hanging on to the tractor by the mudguards – no such thing as health and safety in those days. We are climbing up the spine of Mount Leinster on the partially-built shale road. The mountain is in shock: after thousands of years left undisturbed, this roadway is being built up its spine to allow construction of a television transmitter mast on the top.

It’s a big talking point around the surrounding counties. Tourists, visitors and whoever is attracted to the mountain come driving, riding, walking to view and admire this new medium that about to come into their lives and where it is going to be transmitted from. Like ants, the cars snake up and down the mountainside. We are amazed how this mast can be built on top of the mountain and how the builders will get the large steel and concrete structure in place.

We believe that only one man has the courage and ability to drive a lorry loaded with 20 tonnes of building materials to the top. That man is the great John Timmons, one of Dublin’s finest footballers. He is the only one – true or false, well, we believed it to be true. I met John Timmons later in life, but I hadn’t the opportunity to ask him if it was true.

Back to reality: I can’t drive up to the mountaintop now, although the shale track on which we drove our tractor has been replaced by a tarred surface. Now there is a locked security gate blocking my path.

I turn around and look towards the valley below, where my village, Drumphea, is located. There is beautiful cloud cover under my feet, stretching out over the valley obscuring all views. I am looking out over the valley and the ghosts of my youth return to have their say.

I don’t need to see with my eyes. I can see everything perfectly with the help of my friends. I am transported to our family farm, where I live with my father, mother, sisters and younger brothers. We have a mixed farm, tillage and dairy cows. We all have jobs assigned to us on the farm. My father does the tillage with his tractor and machinery, my mother rears us and looks after domestic animals, pigs, turkeys and so forth. My job is looking after our dairy cows.

All our cows have names: included is Ballymurphy. Why Ballymurphy? Well, it’s a village in south Carlow and we bought her there, hence Ballymurphy the Friesian. She is black and white; Blackie is black, and so on. Then there is Pommy, my favourite pet cow.

Yeah, my pet cow. I mind her very well, give her the sweetest hay and best food. I spoil her and she reciprocates that attention. I tell her all my troubles when she is in the cowshed and she listens. Lying down chewing the cud, she is relaxed and peaceful, lets me ramble on, and her contentment is transmitted to me, and I get over my problems and carry on.

The cloud cover that I am looking down on now is stretching out like a carpet in front of me. You would think you could walk across the clouds, but then, other darker clouds were coming into my life and I never saw them coming.

One day, when I was 12 years’ old, I was herding our dairy cows into the field we called The Yellow Lough. It was early on a beautiful summer’s day. I was accompanied by my younger brother, who was ten years’ old, our neighbour’s child aged about nine and our dog Rex. The field was lush with grass and we were surrounded by wildlife: birds, bees and small fish in the stream flowing through our fields and, of course, Mount Leinster standing guard, looking down on top of us, protecting us.

Blackie had a calf out of season and it accompanied her with the rest of the herd. Although very young, I could do this job easily. The cows knew me, I knew them. I told them with body language where to go and they readily obeyed. Everything was peaceful, we were happy, relaxed. Then, bang – I use the word ‘bang’, but there was no bang – the sound keeps coming back into my head and it won’t go away. Blackie, the cow with the calf, attacked my brother. This was a violent, unprovoked attack; vicious, sudden, Jurassic Park-like in its violence. The bellowing of Blackie was primeval, it was so raw and so violent it is difficult to describe.

Blackie pinned my brother to the ground and pushed him in front of her with her head. Our young neighbour got up on a nearby ditch out of fear and was crying hysterically. I attempted to intervene, but I was useless. I had a small stick or sapling in my hands and I attempted to prevent what I knew was happening.

My brother was being killed in front of me and I was powerless. I was like a referee at a prize fight dancing around the two boxers as they fight it out. There were no Queensbury rules here and there was only going to be one winner: Blackie.

Although only 12 years of age, I was well aware of life and death. The words ‘passed away, ‘moving on’ weren’t in vogue in the early sixties; it was life or death.

I was an altar boy in our local church and there was a graveyard beside it, which I would walk through going to Rathnageeragh National School. Sometimes I would speak to local people who were there digging a grave. Neighbours would dig graves for neighbours and if a burial was coming up, I liked to know, because as an altar boy I got paid for attending the funeral service; money was hard earned in the sixties, but this was easy.

It was an old graveyard, so generations would occupy the same plot. When the gravediggers would dig down, they would come across previous occupiers, who would be largely only a few bones. The gravediggers would remove those bones respectfully, put them to one side and reinter them under the soil in the grave to be occupied by the new corpse. They would discuss who the bones belonged to and how long they had been there. I remember a skull with hair still attached and the gravediggers gave the person a name and reburied him underneath.

Death was death, not anything else. My brother was being killed on my watch and I was unable to stop it, help wasn’t coming. On this most beautiful day, in a most beautiful setting under Mount Leinster, my brother was being killed.

Blackie the cow was unable to get good traction or push down on my brother because he was small and light and he was pushed along the ground as she bored into him with her horns and head. But she wasn’t going to be denied. She bent down on her knees, pushing her weight on top of my brother.

People who are not familiar with cows may think they are slow, cumbersome animals. Not so. They are fast, far faster than a human, and their strength towards ours is far superior; they can push us aside like you would swat a fly and their reflexes are far superior.

I didn’t desert my brother or think of my own safety, but I was useless to prevent the tragedy unfolding before me. I shouted at Blackie “Hoosh! Hoosh!” over and over as I danced around. I shouted “Blackie! Blackie!” trying to get her attention, but she wasn’t looking at me or interested in me. I was feet away from the tragedy, but wasn’t part of it. There was nobody to help within earshot, no outside help whatsoever.

Then Pommy, my pet cow, must have understood my plight and she charged into Blackie, hitting her with her head in the stomach. It was a huge burst of energy and it rocked Blackie off her feet. But Blackie was determined and relaunched the attack on my brother. Pommy charged again, hitting Blackie. She stood her ground between Blackie and my brother.

Then Blackie started grazing again as if nothing had happened. Pommy, too, started grazing again calmly. Total peace and calm restored. I got my brother off the ground. He was hurting, but generally seemed reasonably well, nothing seemed broken. We continued to herd the cattle and returned them to a new grazing area as required. Then we went home, as did our young neighbour.

I told our mother and father what had happened. I tried to explain it to my father. He replied: “What were you doing? Were you messing? Did you not do what I told you?” My mother, as usual batting on my behalf, said: “It’s grand, they are safe now, what else matters?”

I felt guilty, but knew we had done absolutely nothing to provoke this attack. Blackie was never considered dangerous; she was always shy and quiet.

My father had great plans. He wanted to change his tractor, get a new combine harvester. It was a busy time; my brother recovered and everything was fine again. Life on a farm in the early sixties wasn’t a romantic experience and this is not a romantic look back longing for an ideal life that’s no longer available to me. The opposite is true: life was tough and unforgiving work was grindingly hard then. My family worked as a unit, otherwise we wouldn’t have survived. I was proud of my life on our farm. And although very young, I would drive our tractor and work it; all the family did. I felt I had an important role on our farm and in our community.

Then suddenly in his mid-forties, my father died and was buried in the graveyard next to our church. The life I imagined I was going to live on our farm under Mount Leinster was gone forever.

Now I look down over the cloud-covered fields, I get into my car and return to the city.

The Grey Partridge