Over 6,000 healthcare staff absent due to Covid as hospitalisations mount

Muireann Duffy

Over 6,000 healthcare staff are understood to be on Covid-related leave as the health system braces for a sharp surge in hospitalisations.

As reported by the The Irish Times, the high number of absentees is due to staff isolating after contracting the virus or being deemed a close contact.

Sources say the number of absent staff has increased dramatically from the 3,800 noted before Christmas and has surpassed the 5,000 high reached during the January 2021 surge. Exact figures for current absentee rates are expected to be published by the HSE later this week.

As a result of the volume of staff unable to work, services are likely to be disrupted around the country as operations return to normal following the Christmas period.

In a week which is traditionally the busiest of the year for the health service, the high level of Covid infections recorded over the past number of weeks is also expected to translate to a rapid increase in hospitalisations over the coming days.

HSE chief clinical officer Dr Colm Henry warned the current level of Covid transmission may put hospitals under further pressure due to the "sheer force of numbers".

On Sunday, there were 717 patients with the virus in hospital, the highest number since February 22nd, 2021 and up from 426 on Sunday, December 26th.

Despite the sharp increase in hospitalisations, the number of Covid patients in ICU has declined slightly, falling from 91 last Sunday to yesterday's 87.

The three coalition leaders, Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Minister for the Environment Eamon Ryan are expected to meet on Tuesday to discuss Covid measures in response to the latest wave of infections ahead of a Cabinet meeting on Wednesday where a relaxation of close contact rules is likely to be considered.