‘The only boss I listen to’: Roy Keane shares picture with his mother

James Cox

Roy Keane may be known for his commanding presence on the football pitch and fiery punditry style, but he’s not afraid to show his soft side in Instagram posts.

The Manchester United legend has racked up 1.9 million followers since setting up the account, to the surprise of many as he has spoken of his dislike of social media in the past.

Keane, 50, has given fans a glimpse at his family life with pictures with his children and his grandchildren.

In his latest post, the Cork man pays tribute to his mother Marie.

Keane, who played under legendary managers Alex Ferguson and Brian Clough, joked that his mother is the “only boss I listen to”.