Carlow car registrations rise in 2021

The number of new vehicles registered in Carlow last year rose significantly.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry (SIMI) recorded a 14% rise in the registration of new cars in Carlow during 2021.

There were 1,177 new car registrations in Carlow compared to 1,031 in 2020.

To present a more accurate picture of the new vehicle registrations, it is important to compare registrations totals with the same period in 2019 (pre-Covid) when businesses were fully operational.

Nationally, total new car registrations were almost 20% greater in 2021 than in 2020 but are still down 10% on 2019.

Registrations of imported used cars decreased 20% from 2020 while the registration of electric vehicles almost doubled.

The hatchback remains Ireland’s top selling car body type of 2021. While grey is the top selling colour and has continued to keep that title for the past six years.

Brian Cooke, SIMI Director General said: “The difficulties arising from both Covid and Brexit impacted on the supply and demand for cars, which made 2021 another challenging year for the Irish Motor Industry. While new car sales show a 19% increase on 2020, they remain behind 2019 levels. On a positive note, the sale of electric vehicles (EVs) more than doubled in 2021, and with the sale of EVs being underpinned by SEAI Grants, we can expect to see an increasing number of new EVs on Irish roads in 2022. Commercial Vehicles sales also saw a significant improvement in 2021, with light commercial vehicles up over 30% on 2020, reflecting the increase in business confidence as the year progressed.

“The industry is hopeful that 2022 will see further improvements in business levels. Pre-orders do indicate a strong appetite for new and used cars, providing a positive outlook for our Industry and with a return to pre-pandemic 2019 new car sales levels expected. However, even these anticipated sales will not be sufficient to reduce Ireland’s ageing car fleet. We need to see significant growth in the years ahead if we want to optimise the benefits of reduced emissions from new cars. We will see annual increases in electric vehicle sales, but the extent of their penetration into the fleet will not only be determined by the increased choice of EVs been supplied but also by the continuation of government supports.”